Hottest New AirBnB Property: The Last Remaining Blockbuster in the Universe

The world’s last remaining Blockbuster is hosting a select few guests for a nostalgia-filled sleepover this month — and it’s being arranged through AirBnB.

The 90’s-themed “End of Summer Sleepover” will be held at the last Blockbuster store in Bend, Oregon for three nights this upcoming September, though the limited number of guests will be chosen through AirBnB next Monday.

“Over the past few months, we’ve been missing the regular visits from friends, neighbors and tourists from around the world. So, we’re opening our store to three quarantine pods of Deschutes County guests for a socially-distanced movie night, just like those of decades past!” announced the store on AirBnB, adding that, “On 8/17 at 1PM PT, we’re inviting movie lovers from the area to request to book one of these three, one-night stays that will take place on 9/18, 9/19 and 9/20 for up to four people.”

Guests will sleep on a pull-out couch in front of a TV in a mock living room set, and will be able to binge-watch the store’s selection, play video games, and eat “NERDS, Raisinets and popcorn (heavy on the butter).”

The final Blockbuster has been working hard to survive the coronavirus pandemic, launching an online store with throwback Blockbuster merchandise in an effort to remain afloat amid social distancing and the age of Netflix.

