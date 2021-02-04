Newsmax Anchor Greg Kelly Keeps Comically Rage-Tweeting About ‘MacDonalds’

Newsmax anchor Greg Kelly is beginning to make a habit of rage-tweeting about his trips to McDonald’s, which he often refers to — in all caps — as “MACDONALD’S.”

Kelly hosts Greg Kelly Reports on the conservative news network, but on Twitter, he punctuates his political slams with the occasional dispatch from the fast food line. Most recently, Kelly told the sad tale of his inability to procure a “McFish” sandwich from “MACDONALD’S,” which resulted in an encounter that caused the restaurant’s employees to accuse him of being a “MALE KAREN.”

I just went to a MACDONALD’S and there was no MCFISH on the menu. When the hell did that happen? Is it permanently banned? Or is just my “local” MACDONALD’S. I demanded to see the “manager” but they accused me of being a “MALE KAREN” so i walked out. pic.twitter.com/oSpgFqfYGZ — Greg Kelly (@gregkellyusa) February 4, 2021

The McFish tweet sparked reactions from Twitter users alternately mocking Kelly’s dietary habits and wondering if this was for real.

Everyone is focused on “McFish” but can we discuss “MacDonalds”? — Josh Barro (@jbarro) February 4, 2021

Also it’s McDonald’s, not MacDonald’s? They know that words have meaning and stuff, right? — The Invisible Hand of the Marquis de Sade (@thomdunn) February 4, 2021

seems like a McFish story — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) February 4, 2021

can’t tell if this is self-parody or not. also… a “mcfish” at 9am? sir… pic.twitter.com/FC3F5ULLXJ — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) February 4, 2021

And there is no “McFish.” Is this a parody? — Gwendolyn Ann Smith (@gwenners) February 4, 2021

A slightly calmer Kelly had a complaint about the chain’s popular limited-time offering, writing “Something is ‘off’ about the McRib Sandwich at Macdonald’s. I can’t put my finger on it. But it’s not as Good As I Remember.”

Something is “off” about the McRib Sandwich at Macdonald’s. I can’t put my finger on it. But it’s not as Good As I Remember. — Greg Kelly (@gregkellyusa) January 30, 2021

The day before that, Kelly was clearly jazzed about his visit, tweeting a photo of a random customer and a manager with the caption “BEST KEPT SECRET: MACDONALDS HAS THE BEST ICE CREAM CONES. AND YOU CAN USUALLY GET THEM FOR UNDER 2 BUCKS.”

BEST KEPT SECRET: MACDONALDS HAS THE BEST ICE CREAM CONES. AND YOU CAN USUALLY GET THEM FOR UNDER 2 BUCKS. pic.twitter.com/EynTqLSaMo — Greg Kelly (@gregkellyusa) January 29, 2021

Here’s where things get strange, because a month earlier, Kelly knew how to spell “McDonald’s” correctly, but not the McRib, and was perfectly able to put his finger on the problem with “The McRibb.”

“Time out: the re-release of The McRibb is a total bust. @McDonalds totally blew it,” Kelly wrote, then added “So the McRibb has like this diluted ketchup for a sauce. It’s almost orange, not dark and think Like I remember. @McDonalds also doesn’t know, how after all this time, to organize the the lines!”

Time out: the re-release of The McRibb is a total bust. @McDonalds totally blew it — Greg Kelly (@gregkellyusa) December 23, 2020

So the McRibb has like this diluted ketchup for a sauce. It’s almost orange, not dark and think Like I remember. @McDonalds also doesn’t know, how after all this time, to organize the the lines! — Greg Kelly (@gregkellyusa) December 23, 2020

The time stamps on those tweets appear to indicate Kelly was having The McRibb for a very early breakfast.

According to McDonald’s, the Filet-O-Fish® is still available, and is made with “fish sourced from sustainably managed fisheries, topped with melty American cheese and creamy McDonald’s tartar sauce, and served on a soft, steamed bun.”

