Rabbi Talks About His Phone Call With Trump After CA Shooting: ‘He Was Just So Comforting’

Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein recalled his conversation with President Donald Trump after the attack on his California synagogue that left one dead and three — including Goldstein — injured.

“I received a personal phone call from our president, Donald Trump,” the rabbi said. “I was amazed to answer the phone and say the secretary of the White House was calling. And he spent close to 10, 15 minutes with me on the phone.”

The rabbi continued on: “He shared with me condolences on behalf of the United States of America. We spoke about the moment of silence. And he spoke about his love of peace and Judaism and Israel. He was just so comforting, I’m really grateful to our president for taking the time and share with us his comfort and consolation.”

On Saturday, a 19-year-old gunman opened fire at Chabad of Poway killing one member of the congregation. Goldstein, a young girl, and another man were also injured. According to the rabbi, the attacker’s gun jammed during the shooting, something Goldstein called a miracle.

