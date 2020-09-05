Miles Taylor, a former Department of Homeland Security chief of staff, told CNN’s Ana Cabrera on Saturday that he has urged more former colleagues to speak out against President Donald Trump, and predicting that they will step forward in “the coming days.”

“Do you know of anybody else who plans to come forward before the election?” Cabrera asked Taylor.

“I hate to tease this, but as you would expect, Ana, I’ve been pretty actively involved in trying to give people the confidence to come out and say what they need to say and not to fear this president,” Taylor responded. “And I do think in the coming days here I’m going to have some news for you in that regard.”

“And I think we will have more folks attaching their names to direct criticism of the president stepping out of the shadows and not being anonymous,” Taylor added. “We don’t need more anonymous sources, right now. We need people on the record and I think you’ll see that.”

On Thursday, The Atlantic cited four anonymous sources who said that in 2018 Trump had made disrespectful comments about veterans who had died in WWI, calling them “losers” and “suckers.” The president also reportedly resented having to lower flags to honor Arizona Sen. John McCain after his death, later commenting he was a “fucking loser.”

Watch the full clip above via CNN.

