President Donald Trump cracked a few jokes during his FEMA declaration signing conference declaring that the pens he was using could be sold on Ebay for $10,000.

Trump held a news conference along with several members of Congress and first responders on Saturday in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The president signed a FEMA declaration meant “to help individuals and business owners impacted” by Hurricane Laura.

“Come here fellas, get over here, I want a little power,” Trump joked asking for pens as the conference wrapped up. “You can sell this tonight on Ebay. Who’s going to get this one? Sell it tonight on Ebay. $10,000.”

After signing an autograph for a first responder Trump added, “If I put your name down it loses a lot of value, so sell it tonight on Ebay!”

President Trump tells people to sell his autograph on eBay: “You’ll get $10,000.” pic.twitter.com/fO6SzKNiji — The Hill (@thehill) August 29, 2020

The total death toll from the category 4 Hurricane Laura reached 16 deaths on Saturday with many of those deaths resulting from carbon monoxide poisoning triggered by unsafe generators, according to the New York Times. Some of the casualties by poisoning included an elderly couple in their 80’s.

The president on Saturday plans to visit both Louisiana and Texas for briefings, and press conferences, while making plans to “to be with those who have been impacted by Hurricane Laura,” a White House Spokesperson told the Associated Press.

