‘Bring On the Drone!’ Fox News Gives Viewers Unique Tour of Debate Hall Via Flying Camera

As Fox News prepares to host the first Republican debate of the 2024 presidential race, the network gave a cool sneak peek for the lay of the land by taking viewers on a drone tour through the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

The debate will begin at 9:00 p.m. ET, but America’s Newsroom treated the audience to drone footage of the network’s setup throughout the arena and the surrounding areas.

“Bring on the drone!” Bill Hemmer exclaimed, as the feed shifted over to the camera that took flight around his set before flying off to the arena next door.

The drone expertly flew through the open doors, impressing Hemmer and Dana Perino as it also flawlessly passed through a full-body security scanner. The two kept the banter going as the drone continued up the stairs and showed off the concessions area before the debate hall.

From there, the drone flew into the main showroom, showing off the hundreds of chairs to be filled, and the stage where the leading Republican candidates (sans Donald Trump) will face off. The room was mostly empty, but the drone flew up to the two people who were on the stage already: Fox News’ Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, the moderators of tonight’s event.

“Hey guys! Good morning!” Hemmer said, which was returned by Baier and MacCallum as they were patched in.

“This is pretty cool,” Baier exclaimed, saying the hall looked like the “Fox News Democracy 24 Spaceship” as the drone kept flying around the room.

MacCallum was similarly impressed, even as she joked, “I did kinda feel like it was gonna hit us in the head as it was coming in for a landing.”

“I’m glad, Bill, that it didn’t stop in the restroom on the way, or we’d still be waiting for it,” MacCallum added to general laughter.

