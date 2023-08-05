‘He’s Delusional’: Trump Rages At ‘Liddle’ Mike Pence On Truth Social For Backing His January 6th Indictment, Claims He Turned To The ‘Dark Side’

Donald Trump went after his Republican primary contender and former Vice President Mike Pence in a post on Truth Social on Saturday for his comments regarding his recent indictment over January 6th.

The former president was arraigned in DC earlier this week for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election on January 6th. Trump and his supporters have blamed Pence for not stopping Congress from certifying the election results on January 6th. Pence has stated that he chose the constitution over his loyalty to Trump.

Following the indictment, Pence went on the attack against Trump, claiming he believed the lies of “crackpot lawyers” and tried to pressure him to lie. The Republican frontrunner went onto to Truth Social to voice his frustration and claim Pence has turned to the “dark side.”

“WOW, it’s finally happened! Liddle’ Mike Pence, a man who was about to be ousted as Governor Indiana until I came along and made him V.P., has gone to the Dark Side,” Trump wrote to his followers. “I never told a newly emboldened (not based on his 2% poll numbers!) Pence to put me above the Constitution, or that Mike was “too honest.”

He added, “He’s delusional, and now he wants to show he’s a tough guy. I once read a major magazine article on Mike. It said he was not a very good person. I was surprised, but the article was right. Sad!”

Pence has struggled on the campaign trail to gain support with conservative primary voters due to his decision on January 6th to allow Congress certify the results.

