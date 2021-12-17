Actress Zoe Lister-Jones Slams Chris Noth as a ‘Sexual Predator,’ Claims He was 'Drunk on Set'

Actress and director Zoe Lister-Jones issued a lengthy statement calling Chris Noth a “sexual predator” after two women accused him of assault.

Lister-Jones posted the statement to Instagram Thursday, claiming that Noth behaved inappropriately while filming Law & Order: Criminal Intent and accused him of being drunk on set.

“Last week my friend asked me how I felt about Mr. Big’s death on And Just Like That..., and I said, honestly, I felt relieved,” she wrote, referring to the shocking death of Noth’s character on the Sex and the City reboot. “He asked why and I told him it was because I couldn’t separate the actor from the man, and the man is a sexual predator.”

Lister-Jones explained that she worked at a club that Noth owned in New York City while in her 20s, saying that he “he was consistently sexually inappropriate with a fellow female promoter.”

“That same year I was a guest star on Law and Order and it was his first episode after returning as a detective after SATC. He was drunk on set,” she added. “During my interrogation scene he had a 22 oz of beer under the table that he would drink in between takes. In one take, he got close to me, sniffed my neck, and whispered ‘you smell good.’ I didn’t say anything. My friend at the club never said anything. It’s so rare that we do.”

The actress went on to say that her experiences with Noth are “small in comparison” to those who shared alleged incidents of sexual assault, adding that dealing with predators “is a burden all women have to bear.”

“Fuck Mr. Big,” she concluded.

The statement comes after Noth was accused of sexual misconduct by two women, who both claimed the actor forcibly had sex with them in front of a mirror.

Noth denied both claims in a statement to Us Weekly:

The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.

