Peloton Spox Insists Sex and the City Character DIDN’T DIE Because of Their Exercise Bike (As Their Stock Price Tumbles)

Peloton has responded to the shocking incident involving one of their exercise bikes in the first episode of the highly anticipated Sex and the City reboot.

Warning: this article contains spoilers from the first episode of ‘Sex and the City’ reboot ‘And Just Like That … ‘

To recap, the first episode of And Just Like That … dropped on HBO Max this Thursday, reuniting three of the original stars, as Kim Cattrall opted not to return.

Several fan favorites, including Mr. Big, played by Chris North, Harry Goldenblatt, portrayed by Evan Handler, Steve Brady [David Eigenberg,] Anthony Marentino [Mario Cantone], and Stanford Blatch, played by the late Willie Garson, who died in September, also returned for the reboot.

Mr. Big’s appearance didn’t last long, however, as he was killed off in the first episode when he suffers from a heart attack while riding his Peloton bike.

Fans were up in arms about the shocking death, which even prompted a response from a Peloton spokesperson:

“‘SATC’ fans, like me, are saddened by the news that Mr. Big dies of a heart attack,” Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, a member of Peloton’s health and wellness advisory council and a preventative cardiologist told the LA Times. “Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle — including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks — and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in Season 6.”

“These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death. Riding his Peloton Bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event,” Steinbaum added.

The company’s stock fell by more than five percent on Friday, following the unfavorable press it received on the series, and had already dropped by 11 percent on Thursday after it was downgraded to neutral from outperform at Credit Suisse.

Watch the trailer above, via YouTube.

