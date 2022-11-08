Alanis Morissette Says ‘Overarching Anti-Woman Sentiment’ is Why She Skipped Hall of Fame Ceremony

Musician Alanis Morissette cited “anti-woman sentiment” as her reason for skipping out on a recent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony performance.

The Ironic singer took to Instagram to explain her absence from the Saturday event. The performance was meant to be a tribute to Carly Simon where Morissette and Olivia Rodrigo would perform the hit song You’re So Vain together. Morrissette made clear her decision had nothing to do with Simon or any other performers.

“I have spent decades in an industry that is rife with an overarching anti-woman sentiment and have tolerated a lot of condescension and disrespectfulness, reduction, dismissiveness, contract-breaching, unsupportiveness, exploitation and psychological violence (and more) throughout my career,” she wrote.

Hollywood, she added, has been “notorious for its disrespect of the feminine in all of us.”

She appeared to suggest she may be avoiding other future events she’s not comfortable with, saying she has no time for environments that “reduce women.”

“Thankfully, I am at a point in my life where there is no need for me to spend time in an environment that reduces women. I have had countless incredible experiences with production teams with all genders throughout my life. So many, and so fun. There is nothing better than a team of diverse people coming together with one mission. I’ll continue to show up in those environments with bells on,” the Canadian singer wrote.

Morissette actually took part in rehearsals for the Saturday show before pull out at the last minute, according to Variety. The ceremony she was set to take part in was filmed and will air on HBO later in the year. The Canadian singer ended her message with a reminder for people to vote in the U.S. midterms, writing, “voting time! I love you” to her fans.

