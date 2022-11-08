Meghan McCain Weighs in On Kari Lake’s Ongoing Attacks on Her Father: ‘Arizona Deserves Someone Better’

Meghan McCain commented this week on the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, Kari Lake, trashing her father the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) throughout her run to lead the state, which was once politically dominated by the McCain family.

“Everyone has been asking me for comment on this bile trash from Kari Lake, I told @people,” wrote Meghan McCain on Twitter Monday night, adding:

Unfortunately my family has become used to these kind of disgusting and hateful comments. My father will always be an icon and the people of Arizona deserve someone better than Kari Lake.

The “bile of trash” McCain was referring to were comments from Lake during a campaign stop calling her father a “loser” and demanding McCain Republicans “get the hell out.”

“We don’t have any McCain Republicans in here, do we?” Lake asked the crowd in a now viral video from August.

The crowd booed at the mention of McCain’s name and Lake then joked, “Okay, if you [are], get the hell out.”

Later during her remarks, Lake lamented that the Arizona GOP was once “the party of McCain” and then added “I know. Boy, Arizona has delivered some losers, haven’t they?”

Meghan McCain and Lake have tussled in the media before over other attacks the Trump-backed Lake has made on her father, who was a prominent critic of former President Donald Trump.

In July, Meghan tweeted in response to Lake, “This is psycho, unhealthy and unhinged. If I ever go missing, please check this woman’s basement first please.”

The tweet came in response to Lake appearing on far-right OAN saying Meghan “is like a rabid dog who’s been cornered …thrashing around.”

Lake, a prominent 2020 election denier, has pulled no punches in bashing the McCain name to bolster her “anti-establishment” credentials.

During a primary campaign rally, Lake attacked one of her GOP opponents, saying, “If John McCain had a baby with Liz Cheney and that baby married a 95-year-old billionaire, that’s what we got here… that’s who they want to control Arizona, this is the establishment, the deep state.”

