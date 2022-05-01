Bill Murray Speaks Out Following Film Being Paused Over Complaint From Unnamed Woman: ‘I Did Something I Thought Was Funny’

Bill Murray said on Saturday that his behavior led to the halting of production of his latest film, “Being Mortal.”

In an interview with CNBC, the actor spoke about production being halted for the first time but did not get into specifics about the incident or who was involved, but described what transpired as a “difference of opinion.”

“I did something I thought was funny and it wasn’t taken that way,” he said. “The movie studio wanted to do the right thing so they wanted to check it all out, investigate it and so they stopped the production.”

Murray told CNBC that he and the woman are currently talking and “trying to make peace with each other.”

“We are both professionals, we like each others’ work, we like each other I think and if we can’t really get along and trust each other there’s no point in going further working together or making the movie as well,” Murray continued. “It’s been quite an education for me.”

It remains unclear if Murray will remain a part of the film, which is expected to be released in 2023. He told CNBC production with him would only resume if the unnamed woman felt comfortable doing so.

Murray talked about learning from his mistakes and noted that “what I always thought was funny as a little kid isn’t necessarily the same as what’s funny now.”

“Things change and the times change so it’s important for me to figure it out,” he said, adding, “What would make me the happiest would be to put my boots on and for both of us to go back into work and be able to trust each other and work at the work that we’ve both spent a lot of time developing the skill of.”

