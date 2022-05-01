George Conway Trolls Trump Following ‘J.D. Mandel’ Gaffe: ‘Can’t Imagine What Stormy Did to Him’

Lawyer George Conway trolled former President Donald Trump on Saturday after he appeared to forget who he endorsed ahead of the GOP primary for Ohio’s open senate seat.

“You know we’ve endorsed Dr. [Mehmet] Oz, we’ve endorsed J.P., right? J.D. Mandel,” Trump said during a ‘Save America’ rally in Nebraska, appearing to combined two candidates’ names: J.D. Vance and Josh Mandel. (Vance earned the endorsement in late April).

Conway shared the video on Twitter, writing: “His mind is shot. Can’t imagine what Stormy did to him. Must have been really horrible. Sad!”

His mind is shot. Can't imagine what Stormy did to him. Must have been really horrible. Sad! https://t.co/NVhkcUicZ2 — George Conway🇺🇦 (@gtconway3d) May 1, 2022

Conway’s comment was a clear reference to Trump going after Conway and his wife, former senior counselor to the president, Kellyanne Conway, on Thursday.

“I don’t know what Kellyanne did to him, but it must have been really bad,” Trump said in response to Conway speaking on CNN. “She has totally destroyed this guy—his mind is completely shot!”

