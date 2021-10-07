<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

HBO has dropped the trailer for the latest documentary on the sudden death of 32-year-old actress Brittany Murphy, alleging that she was in “so much pain” before she died.

The documentary, titled What Happened, Brittany Murphy?, will air October 14 on HBO Max and aims to explore the final days before Murphy’s death in 2009, including her relationship with her husband Simon Monjack, who died from similar causes just five months later.

The documentary features several interviews with those close to Murphy, including makeup artist Trista Jordan, according to People magazine.

Jordan, who worked with Murphy on the star’s last film, Something Wicked, claimed that her appearance had physically changed prior to her death.

“Her eyes were so sunken, and she just seemed so sad,” said Jordan. “She wasn’t herself. She was in so much pain. She had Bambi legs and couldn’t stand up.”

Murphy’s death was ruled an accident in February 2010 by L.A. County Coroner Asst. Chief Ed Winter, who determined that she died by a combination of pneumonia, an iron deficiency, and “multiple drug intoxication.”

“Her death was was so bizarre and there are so many twists and turns,” What Happened, Brittany Murphy? executive producer Buddy Day said of the incident.

Questions surrounding her already mysterious death began to circulate once again after Monjack died from similar causes just months later.

In addition to exploring Murphy’s death, the documentary will also work to reveal new details regarding Murphy’s relationship with Monjack and his contentious past.

“He was a disturbed individual who was used to conning people and Brittany was one of his last victims,” What Happened, Brittany Murphy? director Cynthia Hill said of Monjack. “There was a pattern of behavior that became very obvious the more research that we did.”

Watch the trailer above, via YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com