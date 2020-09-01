Chadwick Boseman’s Jackie Robinson Biopic 42 Will Be Re-Released in Theaters To Honor the Late Actor

In honor of the late Chadwick Boseman, AMC is re-releasing the Jackie Robinson biopic 42, in which the actor portrays the MLB’s first black player. The 2013 film, which helped launch Boseman’s career, will play in more than 300 AMC theaters starting on September 3.

Boseman tragically died on Friday at the age of 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer. Shortly after his death, AMC posted a Twitter poll asking fans to vote on their favorite movie of Boseman’s, outside of Black Panther, which played in AMC theaters last week. 42 took the lead with 62.2% of the vote, beating out 21 Bridges, Get On Up and Marshall.

Chadwick Boseman was an inspiration on and off the screen and will be missed. While we all loved him as T’Challa, what is your favorite movie of his? — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) August 29, 2020

Jackie Robinson’s daughter, Sharon Robinson, was among those who paid tribute to Boseman on social media following his death. “Devastated by the news of Chadwick Boseman’s passing,” she wrote in a tweet. “He was a brilliant actor and a dear friend. My mother, brother, children and grandchildren send out our love to the Boseman family. We all loved Chad and will cherish our personal memories.”

Devastated by the news of Chadwick Boseman’s passing. He was a brilliant actor and a dear friend. My mother, brother, children and grandchildren send out our love to the Boseman family. We all loved Chad and will cherish our personal memories. #ripchadwickboseman @JRFoundation — Sharon Robinson (@sharonarobinson) August 29, 2020

On Monday, Boseman’s 42 co-star Harrison Ford, who played Dodgers executive Branch Ricke in the film, paid tribute to the late actor.

“Chadwick Boseman was as compelling, powerful and truthful as the characters he chose to play,” Ford said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “His intelligence, personal dignity and deep commitment inspired his colleagues and elevated the stories he told. He is as much a hero as any he played. He is loved and will be deeply missed.”

The Jackie Robinson Foundation also posted a tribute to the actor on Twitter.

As we reported over the weekend, the last tweet posted on Boseman‘s Twitter account, which included a message from his family honoring his legacy, became the most-liked tweet ever, surpassing seven million views.

Hollywood and beyond was rocked by the news of Boseman’s untimely death, with tributes pouring in from the likes of Marvel co-stars Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans to politicians such as Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

Boseman’s final film, the music-themed drama Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, is expected to hit Netflix later this year.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]