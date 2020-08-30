The last tweet posted on Chadwick Boseman‘s Twitter account, confirming the tragic news that the 43-year-old actor had passed away after battling colon cancer for four years, is now the most-liked tweet ever, surpassing over seven million likes at the time this article was written.

The tweet was posted Friday evening and included a black-and-white photograph of a smiling Boseman and a message from his family honoring his remarkable career, portraying legendary figures both historical and fictional: Jackie Robinson, Thurgood Marshall, James Brown — and of course King T’Challa, aka Black Panther.

Twitter noted the milestone, tweeting from the official company account that this tweet being the most liked ever was a “tribute fit for a King,” adding a hashtag slogan from the Black Panther movie, #WakandaForever.

Most liked Tweet ever. A tribute fit for a King. #WakandaForever https://t.co/lpyzmnIVoP — Twitter (@Twitter) August 29, 2020

The previous record-holder for most-liked tweet was an August 2017 post by former President Barack Obama, which collected over 4 million likes.

“No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…” pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

