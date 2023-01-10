Gina Carano Accuses Journalist of ‘Harassing’ Her After He Mocks Her Daily Wire Movie Making Just $800

Gina Carano lashed out at a journalist mocking the MMA-fighter-turned-actress over a report her 2022 Daily Wire-distributed movie Terror on the Prairie only earned $804 at the U.S. box office.

The Western was one of the first movies produced and distributed by Daily Wire and is part of a larger partnership Carano entered into with Daily Wire following her firing from Disney’s The Mandalorian. The Hollywood Reporter’s Richard Newby mocked Carano this week on Twitter and said she “fumbled the bag” by losing out on her Disney role.

Carano accused Newby of joining anonymous accounts to harass her.

“Here is a contributor of @THR who repeatedly joins in an online mob of mostly anonymous accounts harassing me. Are you aware that we released Terror on the Prairie exclusively on the

@realDailyWire & you didn’t know that? Or are ignorance & spreading hate your only purpose here?” she tweeted.

Here is a contributor of @THR who repeatedly joins in an online mob of mostly anonymous accounts harassing me. Are you aware that we released Terror on the Prairie exclusively on the @realDailyWire & you didn’t know that? Or are ignorance & spreading hate your only purpose here? https://t.co/oONbdeqjwK — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) January 10, 2023

The report that Terror on the Prairie made $804 is based on data from the box office tracking site The-Numbers. According to The-Number data, the Prairie count comes from one day at one theater.

Daily Wire doesn’t release exact numbers for their movies, but a look at their YouTube page shows 85,000 viewers watched a pre-show with the creators before the movie’s premiere last year.

In a Twitter thread, Carano also defended her departure from Disney. She was let go from The Mandalorian over objections to social media posts criticizing Covid lockdown measures and drawing links between current divisions and divisions in Nazi Germany.

“I didn’t fumble the bag I just didn’t go along with the sell out narrative, the online mob couldn’t handle that so they petitioned to have me fired & won. I’m not sorry for that. I stood for what I believe the right thing to do was & the more time that goes by the better I feel,” Carano tweeted.

She accused Newby of being a “sell out journalist” beholden to “fickle manipulated mob.”

The genuine bag fumble is sell out journalists like you who sold out America and stopped asking questions to be liked by a fickle manipulated mob. That is what you valued and that will be your legacy. — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) January 10, 2023

Carano and Newby squabbled over more than just the box office performance of her movie, at one point debating drag shows involving minors.

No one is pretending, parents across America are concerned for their children. I don’t even have children and I’m concerned for them. The stupid games being played are by journalists like you who do not take their concerns seriously and at least have genuine dialogue with them. — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) January 10, 2023

That’s actually not my job. For one, I’m not a political journalist. For two, there is no balanced perspective when it comes to people who align themselves with bigots. — Richard Newby – Vote Blue and Save Yourselves (@RICHARDLNEWBY) January 10, 2023

“You’re whole job is supposed to be dialoguing with people to understand ALL sides to a story, that is how you respect basic human rights and arrive at a balanced perspective to share. THAT is what you are missing, that is why people are so hurt and pissed off at your profession,” Carano said at one point.

Newby responded by saying he’s “not a political journalist” and there is no “balanced perspective” for “people who align themselves with bigots.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com