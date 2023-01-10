Nancy Mace Skewers Fellow Republicans On Abortion, Says First Week In Majority Shows ‘We Learned Nothing from the Midterms’

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) had some harsh words for her fellow House Republicans, warning they may have learned nothing from the midterms.

Speaking with Politico’s Olivia Beavers on Tuesday, Mace encouraged Republicans to be more “centrist” on the issue of abortion, citing millions of women upset over the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

“We learned nothing from the midterms if this is how we’re going to operate in the first week. Millions of women across the board were angry over overturning Roe v. Wade,” Mace said.

The congresswoman accused Republicans of “paying lip service to life” by piecing together measures that have zero chance of making it through the Senate.

“Trying to find a balance between protecting women’s rights and the right to life is gonna be very important. What we’re doing this week is paying lip service to life. Nothing that we’re doing this week on protecting life is ever going to make it through the Senate,” she said.

Mace promised she will be introducing legislation that addresses specific concerns about women’s health in a post-Roe v. Wade world, including increasing access to birth control.

“If we’re going to get serious about saving lives, and maybe we should include access to birth control, that would make sense, right? What are we doing to protect women who are victims of rape or victims of incest? We’re doing nothing,” she said.

Politico reported the House is voting on a resolution condemning attacks on pro-life groups and a bill requiring healthcare services for infants who survive failed abortions.

Mace has also been a critic of House Republicans who opposed Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) bid to become speaker of the House for days. On Sunday, she called Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who unofficially led the effort, a “fraud.”

