Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin recently bought a mansion in Beverly Park, a guard-gated community of Los Angeles known for its famous residents. According to the National Enquirer, several of those famous residents — namely Denzel Washington, Eddie Murphy and Sylvester Stallone — aren’t happy about the young couple moving into the neighborhood. Mediaite looked into the situation and we can set the record straight.

An unknown source tells the magazine, “This is an old-school crowd that prides itself on privacy. Justin’s clashes with previous neighbors and party-hearty reputation aren’t exactly a selling point. Nobody wants to deal with his adolescent drama!”

It’s true that Bieber was sued by two former neighbors in 2015 for egging their house two years prior. In 2014, many of the pop star’s Beverly Hills neighbors called the police on several occasions to complain about loud parties being thrown at his house. These incidents are now six and seven years old. There haven’t been additional altercations with neighbors in the time since. Bieber’s latest album was even titled Changes, and it covers his progression from a problem child to a mature and married man.

Still, the tabloid’s anonymous source maintains that Washington, Murphy and Stallone are “going to watch Justin and Hailey like hawks.” The questionable insider adds, “Any big, noisy parties or even fast cars down side streets and they’ll be ready to drive the Biebers back to where they came from!”

Mediaite ran the story by Washington’s spokesperson, who dismisses it as “untrue.” The actor’s rep added, “I doubt he is even aware of this. He’s busy working currently.” Washington is shooting Joel Coen’s film adaptation of Macbeth, which recently restarted production after being shut down in March as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

A representative for Murphy tells us the Enquirer’s story is “ridiculous.” A source close to Stallone, speaking on background, similarly assures us that the tabloid’s article is a “fabrication.”

Meanwhile, an individual familiar with Beverly Park tells us that Bieber and Baldwin’s house is “not even in the same area” of the community as any of the other celebrities mentioned in the tabloid’s piece. We’re informed that there are two sides of Beverly Park, and the young couple are at a different entry gate altogether. “The separation is quite a distance. Their new house doesn’t even impact [Washington, Murphy and Stallone],” adds our reliable insider.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]