Martin Sheen Demolishes ‘Bum’ Donald Trump for His ‘Selfishness and Lies’: He’s a ‘Bad Man and He’s a Hustler’

The West Wing alum Martin Sheen did not hold back when asked about former President Donald Trump in a recent interview with Forbes contributor Jeff Conway.

“We’re stuck with the lie in the throat, and I think we’ve got to clear our throats and see through this fog of deception, divisiveness,” Sheen said when asked about today’s political climate. “I think we’ve forgotten something that is a deep part of our humanity, and that is we serve ourselves best when we serve others first.”

I asked 80-year-old Martin Sheen yesterday for his personal thoughts on the political climate in America today and his response absolutely blew me away. THIS IS A MUST WATCH. 🇺🇸@BradleyWhitford @AllisonBJanney @Richard_Schiff @RobLowe @NellyMoloney @DuleHill @JoshMalina pic.twitter.com/DS3uNryb0e — Jeff Conway (@jeffconway) June 3, 2021

Sheen, who played fictional President Josiah Bartlet on Aaron Sorkin’s political drama, additionally asserted that Trump “hurt the country and all of his followers,” adding, “The worst part of it is that so many good people have followed this bad man and he’s a hustler.”

The actor stressed that Trump is only concerned with himself, adding that the United States needs to “see through his selfishness and greed and anger.”

“He has led the country in such a desperate way, of selfishness and lies, and we’ve got to shake this guy off,” Sheen added. “This guy does not deserve that much attention. He deserves a lot of pity, and we’ve got to call this bum out. To stand up, be a man, and say it’s all a lie, and show some respect and love for the country.”

The actor also recalled a time that Republicans and Democrats were held in the same regard, adding that both parties were once “equally admired,” as “there wasn’t a selfishness or power or dishonesty.”

Watch above.

