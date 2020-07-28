The New York State Health Department is conducting an investigation into potential social distancing violations that took place at a Chainsmokers concert in the Hamptons over the weekend.

New York has been in a state of emergency since March 7 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and was once the epicenter of the virus — sometimes seeing more than 800 deaths per day.

Despite vast improvements in the state, an executive order from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) still requires social distancing and bans all non-essential gatherings of more than 50 people until August 20. The Chainsmokers concert sold roughly 3,000 tickets, and although it was a drive-in event, most attendees were seen outside of their vehicles.

In a statement obtained by Mediaite, Dr. Howard Zucker, commissioner of the state Health Department, expressed his concerns to Southampton supervisor Jay Schneiderman:

As commissioner of Health, I have also issued a number of health regulations and emergency orders to safeguard the public health and reduce the spread of COVID-19. In that regard I am greatly disturbed by reports concerning the “drive-in” concert held in your town this past weekend, which apparently involved thousands of people in close proximity, out of their vehicles, a VIP area where there was no pretense of a vehicle, and generally not adhering to social distancing guidance. I am at a loss as to how the Town of Southampton could have issued a permit for such an event, how they believed it was legal and not an obvious public health threat.

Zucker additionally gave Schneiderman 24 hours to answer the following questions regarding the concert:

Did the town issue a permit for the concert?

If the permit was issued, how was the permit consistent with applicable state regulations and laws relative to COVID-19?

If there was a permit issued, what security presence did you have planned for the concert?

What town officials were at the concert and why was it allowed to continue when it became clear violations were rampant?

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]