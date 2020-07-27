comScore

The Chainsmokers Get Torn Apart For Hosting a Hamptons Concert Amid Pandemic: ‘Straight Up Irresponsible’

By Leia IdlibyJul 27th, 2020, 1:46 pm

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

The Chainsmokers are getting torn apart on Twitter for hosting a drive-in concert in the Hamptons this weekend despite the global coronavirus pandemic — many pointing out the lack of social distancing.

Tequila company JAJA hosted the “drive-in fundraiser experience” in Water Mill, NY in partnership with the duo and dating app Bumble as part of the Safe and Sound concert series — which mapped out social distancing plans on their website.

Despite promises to stay safe amid the pandemic, attendees were shown packed together in several videos that surfaced online following the concert:

Many were angered by the decision to host a concert amid the outbreak, especially in a state that was once the epicenter of the virus:

