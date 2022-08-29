Ozzy Osbourne is Leaving the U.S. Because of Mass Shootings: ‘I’m Fed Up With People Getting Killed Every Day’

Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne are done with the U.S., with the rocker specifically taking issue with recent mass shootings.

In a new interview, Ozzy Osbourne said school shootings and the mass shooting in Las Vegas in 2017 have him thinking the U.S. is “fucking ridiculous” and he’s not looking to die here.

Speaking with The Guardian, the former star of The Osbournes said, “Everything’s fucking ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy.”

His wife Sharon revealed recent health troubles with her husband, who has Parkinson’s, is not the reason behind their move, taking equal issue with the U.S.

“I knew people would think that. It’s not. It’s just time. America has changed so drastically. It isn’t the United States of America at all. Nothing’s united about it. It’s a very weird place to live right now,” the former co-host of The Talk said.

Ozzy Osbourne insisted he doesn’t want to “die in America” and said it’s “time for me to come home.”

The Black Sabbath singer recently performed for the first time in years at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, playing the song Paranoid. Due to his health issues, he revealed he needed a “bracket” behind him to hold him up.

“I said to Sharon: ‘I can’t fucking perform.’ She said: ‘Are you sure?’ And I thought about it, and I thought: ‘Fuck it, I’m gonna go for it.’ It’s one song – and I’ve sung it every fucking night for the last 55 years, so it’s not like I’m going to forget the fucking words!” the 73-year-old said of the performance.

