Ben Shapiro Blames Trump For Republicans Losing Momentum in Midterms

Conservative pundit and Daily Wire co-founder Ben Shapiro blamed former President Donald Trump for Republicans losing momentum ahead of the midterms.

CBS News projects that the GOP will capture 226 House of Representatives seats in November, eight seats more than what is needed to have a majority in the lower congressional chamber. Democrats lead in the generic congressional ballot, 44.3 percent to 43.8 percent. Yet the latest projections have been far more pessimistic than other recent forecasts.

In a Twitter thread on Tuesday, Shapiro blasted Republicans who put the focus on Trump despite his unpopularity with independents, who are a crucial electoral demographic. Shapiro said that the problem for Republicans is not just the Supreme Court overturning the landmark abortion decision Roe v. Wade.

The Republicans are losing steam in the 2022 election. There are some reasons for this, the Democratic upswing in the wake of Dobbs being the most obvious factor. But there’s something else going on here that represents a deeper problem for the Republican Party. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 29, 2022

Shapiro stated that the GOP is taking a page out of the Democratic Party playbook.

Democrats have banked on this myth since 2012, believing that it excuses their cultural and economic excesses; this is untrue, and has led them into an electoral box canyon as many minorities turn away from their woke progressive overreach. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 29, 2022

This means that when Trump is attacked, Republicans immediately return to making him the centerpiece of the conversation – and this harms them electorally, as every poll is now showing. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 29, 2022

Shapiro remarked that “Americans vote against things, not for them.”

Americans vote against things, not for them. If Republicans want Americans to vote against Biden, they have to campaign against him, not against the FBI or the deep state or on whether Trump had the right to have boxes of classified documents in his closet. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 29, 2022

Shapiro concluded his thread by warning that Republicans are playing into Democrats’ hands.

Democrats: We don’t want to talk about Biden, the economy, our perversion of the education system, or Afghanistan. Let’s talk about Trump! Republicans: GREAT IDEA!!!1!!!! LET’S TALK ABOUT TRUMP!!!11!!! But why are Republicans losing momentum? A mystery wrapped in an enigma. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 29, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com