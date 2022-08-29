Ben Shapiro Blames Trump For Republicans Losing Momentum in Midterms

By Jackson RichmanAug 29th, 2022, 10:50 am
 

Ben Shapiro

Conservative pundit and Daily Wire co-founder Ben Shapiro blamed former President Donald Trump for Republicans losing momentum ahead of the midterms.

CBS News projects that the GOP will capture 226 House of Representatives seats in November, eight seats more than what is needed to have a majority in the lower congressional chamber. Democrats lead in the generic congressional ballot, 44.3 percent to 43.8 percent. Yet the latest projections have been far more pessimistic than other recent forecasts.

In a Twitter thread on Tuesday, Shapiro blasted Republicans who put the focus on Trump despite his unpopularity with independents, who are a crucial electoral demographic. Shapiro said that the problem for Republicans is not just the Supreme Court overturning the landmark abortion decision Roe v. Wade.

Shapiro stated that the GOP is taking a page out of the Democratic Party playbook.

Shapiro remarked that “Americans vote against things, not for them.”

Shapiro concluded his thread by warning that Republicans are playing into Democrats’ hands.

