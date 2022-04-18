Real Housewives of New York Star Bethenny Frankel Says the City is Over After Subway Shooting: ‘New York is Not What it Used to Be’

Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel revealed her true feelings about the Big Apple in a recent TikTok video.

Frankel posted the video in response to the New York subway shooting that took place last Tuesday leaving at least 23 wounded.

She said “This subway situation is terrifying and New York is not what it used to be. I don’t care how many Instagram pictures of beautiful flowers and vines there are down the exterior of a restaurant or how many pictures of penne alla vodka people want to take and how great the nightlife is and fashion week. New York City is not safe, okay!”

“I’m just telling you cause I have a daughter and I’m the dorky parent who doesn’t want my daughter walking around the city. When the other parents say ‘we’re hands off and they Uber and walk around and go buy makeup on their own’ and I’m like ‘hell no’. Because it’s scary!” Frankel continued.

She said , “I have no choice, if we’re dealing with Manhattan, then to be a helicopter parent. I choose to not be in New York City, if I’m honest. I think it’s scary and we have to talk about it.”

“People want to have pride of New York and make the city come back,” she continued. “I’m sorry but safety is more important that pride of New York. So, this is a scary scary time.”

Listen above via TikTok.

