Reese Witherspoon’s company Reese’s Book Club has launched a fellowship for underrepresented and unpublished women writers.

The star’s media company Hello Sunshine announced news of the fellowship, titled LitUp, on Tuesday, vowing to elevate marginalized voices and to mentor new authors penning diverse stories.

“As our community and reach continues to grow, we have all collectively sought out innovative ways to create real change and leave an indelible mark on the greater reading community,” Witherspoon said in a statement. “We know there are so many powerful stories from undiscovered voices, and now, more than ever, we need to hear them. We are so thrilled that LitUp will serve as a launchpad for a new generation of authors and provide them with the necessary tools and resources to forge formidable careers as storytellers.”

According to the fellowship guidelines, candidates cannot have an agent, must be unpublished, and must identify as a woman that meets the WNDB Definition of Diversity.

Writes can only submit original pieces, which must feature a woman at the center of the plot or story, and Witherspoon will then select five fellows to attend an all-expenses-paid retreat.

The winners will develop their texts on the three-month retreat, powered by The Readership, a platform committed to promoting underrepresented voices.

