‘Shazam’ Star Zachary Levi Sets Off Twitter After Calling Pfizer ‘Danger’ to the World

By Zachary LeemanJan 30th, 2023, 11:05 am
 
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Shazam actor Zachary Levi kicked off a storm of backlash after he suggested in a tweet that Pfizer is a “danger” to the world.

Pfizer is of course one of the companies behind the available Covid vaccines. Levi is currently promoting the Shazam sequel Shazam: Fury of the Gods, which hits theaters in March. The actor replied to a tweet asking if Pfizer was a “danger to the world” or not by declaring, “hardcore agree.”

The tweet Levi responded to was from Moorhouse Group CEO Lyndon Wood who has been a vaccine critic.

Levi was immediately accused of spreading “antivax propaganda.”

“For your own sake, please call @MarkRuffalo and beg him to help you understand how celebrities can be outspoken critics of corporate America, Big Pharma, and even Pfizer specifically without playing into antivax propaganda,” lawyer and author Max Kennedy tweeted.

Some critics, including a few journalists, also declared they were boycotting Levi and his upcoming sequel.

In a followup tweet, Levi linked to a 2009 press release from the Department of Justice announcing Pfizer was issuing the largest healthcare fraud settlement in history, paying out $2.3 billion for “fraudulent marketing.”

“Just one example of what I’m referring to…” he tweeted.

Levi’s future with DC is currently in question as new leadership has recently cancelled a number of projects attached to the universe of films in which Levi’s Shazam series belongs.

