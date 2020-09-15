South Park Tackling the Coronavirus with One-Hour ‘Pandemic Special’

South Park will be tackling the coronavirus in a one-hour episode titled “The Pandemic Special.” Comedy Central has released a teaser trailer for the special, which marks the first time in the show’s 23-year history that it’s airing an hour-long episode.

Comedy Central released a description of the show’s plot, which reads, “Randy comes to terms with his role in the COVID-19 outbreak as the on-going pandemic presents continued challenges to the citizens of South Park. The kids happily head back to school but nothing resembles the normal that they once knew; not their teachers, not their homeroom, not even Eric Cartman.”

The teaser promises to cover additional “2020 problems,” and shows the kids with germ barriers around their desks in the classroom, while their teachers have been replaced by cops. Meanwhile, it appears that Cartman will be protesting the idea of returning to school, which he describes as “slavery.” Watch the trailer below.

South Park was created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, who’ve overseen every episode of the show since it premiered in 1997. The creators have a long-standing practice of making the show the week it airs, but it appears they’ve gotten a head start on “The Pandemic Special.”

South Park is known for skewering current events with its acerbic humor. The show spent much of last season criticizing the Chinese government over its censorship practices. Ironically, this resulted in South Park being banned in China.

South Park was renewed last fall through 2022. “The Pandemic Special” will air Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. on Comedy Central, but a premiere date for the full season hasn’t been set.

