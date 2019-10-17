South Park Brutally Mocks LeBron James Over China Censorship Defense

South Park took on the NBA’s connections to China for the second time this season on Wednesday, by mocking LeBron James for defending censorship against those who criticize the Chinese government.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, in the fourth episode of the 23rd season, “the lunches at South Park Elementary School are switched with healthier options after some students complain.”

After a student proclaims, “We have the right to free speech,” Eric Cartman declares, “Yes, we do have freedom of speech, but at times there are ramifications for the negative that can happen when you are not thinking about others and only thinking about yourself!” mirroring LeBron’s defense of Chinese censorship word-to-word.

As the Hollywood Reporter explained, “That is the exact quote James gave days ago when he was asked about Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey, who tweeted his support for protesters in Hong Kong, which created a tidal wave of backlash with China.”

Earlier this month, in the second episode of the latest season, South Park took on Western companies that will do anything for business in China.

The NBA, Disney, and Google were all called out in this episode for compromising their moral integrity to make a quick buck, and character Randy Marsh is made to murder Winnie the Pooh to solidify a business deal in the nation.

In response to the episode, China banned South Park and any mention of the show online.

