Tom Cruise Reportedly Buys Robots to Enforce Covid Regulations on Mission: Impossible 7 Set

According to a new report, Tom Cruise has purchased two “sophisticated” robots to patrol the set of Mission: Impossible 7 and enforce Covid safety protocols.

“Tom is so serious about making sure the shoot isn’t shut down that he’s splashed out on these robots as he can’t be everywhere to ensure people are behaving themselves,” a source on set told The Sun.

The “state-of-the-art robots” also have the ability to administer on-the-spot tests to the cast and crew.

Last month, The Sun leaked audio of the movie star going ballistic on two crew members for breaking coronavirus protocols. “If I see you do it again, you’re fucking gone!” he screamed on tape at the staffers, who were reportedly standing together at a monitor. “We are not shutting this fucking movie down, is it understood?” Cruise added during his tirade.

Five crew members reportedly quit the film following Cruise’s rant.

“Yes, the rant that came out last month may have been a bit over the top, but he was right, and those who saw the story sympathized with him,” the source told The Sun.

“He gets paid a lot for these films but he also knows that he is lucky to be working and staff on the film from top to bottom rely on this film going ahead,” added the insider. “You don’t have to go far to see how just how much the pandemic has affected jobs.”

The Sun’s source went on to say that the robots Cruise bought “are really sophisticated and rather intimidating,” adding, “It’s like the Terminator only not as violent.”

