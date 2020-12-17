Several Mission: Impossible 7 Crew Members Reportedly Quit Following Tom Cruise Tirade

Five crew members have reportedly quit Mission: Impossible 7 following Tom Cruise’s explicative tirade, according to The Sun.

In leaked audio, the actor is heard going completely ballistic on the film crew for allegedly breaking coronavirus protocols on set — repeatedly threatening to fire them.

“They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us,” he exclaimed. “I’m on the phone with every fucking studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherfuckers. I don’t ever want to see it again. Ever!”

“We are not shutting this fucking movie down, is it understood?” he asked with no response. “If I see it again, you’re fucking gone.”

The crew members, who were working for the Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, Herts, were allegedly left so stunned and turned off by the outburst that they left.

“The first outburst was big but things haven’t calmed since,” a source told The Sun. “Tension has been building for months and this was the final straw. Since it became public there has been more anger and several staff have walked.”

Cruise was reportedly addressing two people during his rant, meaning some who were uninvolved still decided to walk away.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]