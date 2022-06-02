Watch Joe Rogan React to Johnny Depp Verdict Live: ‘I Don’t Want Her to Have to Pay Him Money’

Joe Rogan caught the Johnny Depp verdict announcement, live, during a recent podcast taping and his reaction may come as a surprise.

On Thursday’s episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the host was joined by MMA fighter Aljamain Sterling. While their discussion was mostly centered around the world of martial arts, the long awaited verdict in the Depp v. Amber Heard trial was announced during their taping.

Rogan hasn’t been coy with his feelings towards the trial and has repeatedly slammed Heard for being a “liar”.

During the taping, longtime producer Jamie Vernon interrupted the conversation to announce that he would be bringing up the live video of the courtroom.

“Oh my God,” Rogan gasped. “Crank it up. Crank it up. Oh my God, the Johnny Depp verdict — live!”

“This is insane!” Sterling said.

The video then jumps to Rogan and Sterling’s reactions to the verdict.

“She’s so crazy. I feel like, look, I don’t want her to have to pay him money. I really don’t,” Rogan said matter-of-factly. “Cause I think that that lady’s broken and psychologically she’s so damaged.”

“She’s so crazy,” he continue, “I think the real punishment is that it’s been exposed to the world, how insane she is! Like she’s insane and she’s a liar and it’s like that lady needs to go to the jungle and do some ayahuasca and get connected to the mother and then come back and apologize.”

“I always thought about doing that,” Sterling added in response to Rogan’s suggestion of ayahuasca.

Later in the episode, Vernon brings up the live feed of the courtroom once again as each verdict was being read aloud.

“I think we get it,” Rogan said.

“Now I feel like I’m watching someone get beat up and Herb Dean should step in.” Rogan added, referencing the famous MMA referee.

Listen above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

