Joe Rogan Jokingly Theorizes That Amber Heard Found Her Legal Team on Craigslist: ‘Her F*cking Lawyers are Terrible’

Joe Rogan jokingly went after Amber Heard‘s legal team and expressed his hopes that Johnny Depp and hotshot lawyer Camille Vasquez will fall in love, during a recent podcast episode.

On last Thursday’s edition of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan spoke with computer scientist and podcast host Lex Fridman about the ongoing Depp v. Heard trial.

“I’m a fan of psychiatry. It’s just competence of two professional positions,” said Fridman. “One is lawyers. It seems like Johnny Depp’s lawyers are really good.”

“Yes,” agreed Rogan as he began to laugh.

“I wonder if they cost a lot more, like, do you have to pay a lot more for that kind of quality?” Fridman asked.

Rogan then turned the focus to one of Depp’s lawyers, Vasquez.

“That Camille Vasquez,” he said, “That lady’s a gangster. She’s amazing. I hope Johnny and her fall in love. That’s what I hope. I hope after this trial’s over, they go out to dinner and he thanks her, and then they fall in love and he gets sober.”

“Look at you. You’re such a sweetheart romantic,” Fridman said, poking fun at Rogan.

“I think she loves him. I think she loves him. And I think she hates Amber. Cause Amber hurt him,” Rogan said matter-of-factly.

Longtime producer Jamie Vernon jumped into the conversation to say, “She’s dating someone from Britain or something like that.”

“Oh, well fuck that guy,” Rogan said sharply. “He doesn’t have a chance against Johnny Depp. Jesus Christ. Step aside, sir!”

The conversation then turned to Amber Heard’s legal team and one expert witness in particular, Dr. David R. Spiegel.

“He seemed so crazy,” Rogan laughed.

“I hope that Johnny Depp plays him in a movie,” Fridman joked. “Somebody wrote in the comments that he feels like — a patient who escaped from an insane asylum and is pretending to be a psychiatrist.”

“That’s probably all she could afford,” joked Rogan. “Her fucking lawyers are terrible. She probably found ’em on Craigslist. They don’t make any sense. Their questions are terrible. They’re so ill prepared. But also — what are they dealing with? Like what are they dealing with? They’re dealing with someone who’s a clear sociopath, a clear liar.”

“The way she like turns like, she answers the question and looks to the jury and answers them,” Rogan said as he imitated Heard on the witness stand. “Like she’s doing a little show for them. Like — she’s nuts!”

Listen above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com