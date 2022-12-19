WATCH: Tom Cruise Jumps Out of Helicopter to Celebrate ‘Top Gun’ Success, As One Normally Does

Tom Cruise shared his latest death-defying stunt in a video celebrating the runaway box office success of this year’s Top Gun: Maverick.

In a video taken on the set of an upcoming Mission Impossible sequel, Cruise thanked fans and asked Top Gun: Maverick co-writer Christopher McQuarrie if he was interested in a little sky diving with him.

“Not on your life. Good luck,” McQuarrie said. The filmmaker is writing and directing an upcoming pair of Mission Impossible sequels. McQuarrie also co-wrote Top Gun: Maverick and has worked on a number of other Cruise movies, like The Mummy and Jack Reacher.

After McQuarrie declines the offer, Cruise drops off the helicopter and continues talking to the audience while falling.

“Thank you for supporting Top Gun: Maverick, and thank you for allowing us to entertain you. It truly is the honor of a lifetime. Very lucky,” Cruise told fans.

The actor eventually noted he was “running out of altitude” as he kept falling and the crew needed to get his helicopter-jumping shot.

A longer video deep diving into the stunts of the Mission Impossible sequels shows Cruise performed hundreds of jumps for the movie and kept busy on the ground too, including performing motocross jumps.

So excited to share what we’ve been working on. #MissionImpossible pic.twitter.com/rIyiLzQdMG — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) December 19, 2022

Cruise turned 60 this year, but he’s become increasingly known for his stunt work, including jumping buildings and hanging off of planes.

This is 60. TC, there is just no one like you.

Keep hangin’ in there. Happy Birthday!

⁦@TomCruise⁩ pic.twitter.com/D3w9PCuNQy — Glen Powell (@glenpowell) July 3, 2022

In 'Mission Impossible: Fallout' (2018), Tom Cruise broke his ankle while jumping between buildings. He still got up and finished the take. You can see him limping in the movie pic.twitter.com/YpdCT5FCbI — Film Facts 🎬 (@Factsonfilm) July 19, 2021

Top Gun: Maverick stands as the highest grossing movie of the year, pulling in more than $718 million domestically. It’s brought in nearly $1.5 billion worldwide. One of Cruise’s next movies beyond the Mission Impossible franchise will be partially filmed in space. The film will make the actor the first civilian to take a spacewalk outside the International Space Station.

