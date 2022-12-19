‘I’m a Proud Election Denying Deplorable!’ Watch Kari Lake Deliver an Utterly Unhinged Speech at TPUSA Summit

Former Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake proudly called herself an election denier during a bizarre speech at a conservative summit over the weekend.

Lake has refused to concede since losing last month to Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.

“I know that right now we can identify as anything we want to identify, but I want you to know that I identify as a proud election-denying deplorable!” Lake said during the Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest conference in Phoenix on Sunday.

“Are you with me?” Lake asked the cheering crowd, raising her hand. “And my pronouns are … I Won.”

Lake went on to preach the need for America to have religion and former President Donald Trump who, like Lake, refused to concede the 2020 presidential election to President Joe Biden.

“We are Americans and we bow to one king and that is our Creator, God,” she said, raising her hand.

“We got to bring back God back, guys,” added Lake. “I want to bring somebody else back. I think you know who I’m talking about, President Donald J. Trump.”

Lake went on to bash one of her favorite targets, the press, which she was part of for decades as a local TV news journalist.

“He and I have become good friends. That man cares more about this country than anybody I know. He’s given up more than anybody I know,” she said, referring to Trump.

“And these bastards of the media want to drag him through the mud,” continued Lake, pointing and doing the middle finger salute without flicking the bird. The crowd roared.

