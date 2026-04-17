Pope Leo Expected to Attend Notre Dame Basketball Games in Rome Next Season Amid Rift with Trump

Pope Leo XIV is expected to attend a pair of college basketball games in Rome next season between the University of Notre Dame and Villanova.

On Friday, the universities formally announced the “Eternal City Tip-Off,” which will see both the men’s and women’s teams face off in Italy on Sunday, Nov. 1. The games will kick off the college basketball season. With American college basketball coming to Italy, Pope Leo — the Catholic Church’s first-ever U.S.-born Pope — plans to attend.

As noted in a report from The Villanovan, the games are especially significant for the Pope as he graduated from Villanova in 1977.

The report continued:

Both programs will take part in a welcome reception overlooking Rome, according to the University release. Attendees will also have the opportunity for a shared Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica and a planned papal audience with Pope Leo XIV in advance of the games. The release does not specify if “attendees” include fans. Fans attending the excursion to Italy will also be able to take private tours of the Vatican Museums and other events before and after the games. The itinerary is designed to “reflect and elevate the institutions’ shared Catholic missions.”

The announcement of the pope’s plans to attend the games came amid his public feud with President Donald Trump.

Pope Leo has repeatedly condemned the war in Iran and expressed support for immigrants, drawing the ire of Trump and his associates.

It has also been reported that the Pope rejected Trump’s invitation to the U.S. to celebrate America’s 250th birthday.

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