‘Why Are They Silent on Dead Jews?’ ADL Director Jonathan Greenblatt Condemns ‘Moral Failure’ of Hamas’ American ‘Accomplices’

The Anti-Defamation League’s Jonathan Greenblatt denounced Hamas’ American “accomplices” in an impassioned appearance on Morning Joe Tuesday, condemning those who have remained silent about and even celebrated the slaughter of Jews in Israel over the weekend.

“Where are the university presidents who gave clear statements about all these other causes that mattered? Black lives matter. Stop AAPI hate. It matters. Stand for Ukraine. It matters. Why are they silent on dead Jews? Why? Why is my inbox empty with messages from CEOs? From major religious movements? Why? Where are they?” asked Greenblatt with palpable desperation in his voice.

He continued:

Thank God for Congress. Thank God for President Biden. Thank God for the European leaders. But this moral failure, this rot, I see it in our civil society right now. And I’ve got to say, you know, I’m in my office in midtown on Sunday. You know, we’ve been working around the clock. And the work that we’re doing at ADL pales in comparison to what they’re doing in Israel, let me be clear about that. But I hear this chanting outside our office, and we look down and there is one of these pro-Hamas protests. And, you know, I don’t know if you’ve seen the documentary Night at the Garden, but in 1939, 20,000 Americans gathered in Madison Square Garden to cheer on Adolf Hitler and the Nazi regime. This was after Kristallnacht. This was after they prevented Jews from working. They stole their money. They were beating and murdering them in the street. These protests here in America, these pro-Hamas pro terror demonstrations, these are like pro-Nazi things in this country in the thirties. And they will not be remembered well when history looks back. Because they are complicit, these accomplices. They are guilty for excusing and for rationalizing the absolutely barbaric irrationality of terror.

Many universities across the country have failed to issue statements about the carnage in Israel, while student organizations have mostly condemned the rape, murder, and kidnapping victims themselves.

“We, the undersigned student organizations, hold the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence,” declared 31 student organizations at Harvard in a joint statement.

