Abbott Gets Destroyed Online For Falsely Saying Uvalde Massacre ‘Could’ve Been Worse’ If Not For Law Enforcement ‘Running Toward Gunfire’

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) is under fire for comments he made the day after a shooter murdered 21 people at a Uvalde, Texas elementary school.

During a press conference, which originally mostly made headlines for Beto O’Rourke interrupting, Abbott said, “It could’ve been worse. The reason it was not worse is because law enforcement did what they do.”

“They showed amazing courage by running towards gunfire for the singular purpose of trying to save lives,” said the governor, offering a fairly standard praise for law enforcement in the wake of a national tragedy.

However, Abbott’s praise “doesn’t align with what we now know,” wrote local reporter William Joy on Twitter, offering a very politely phrased fact check on a topic that is stirring strong emotions as new details emerge about how long the police waited before entering the classroom where the shooter had barricaded himself inside with children.

“The authorities now say that local officers first entered the school at 11:35, two minutes after the gunman, and that there were 19 officers in the hallway by 12:03 p.m., but that they did not breach the door and kill the gunman until 12:50, even as they continued to hear him firing,” reported the New York Times on Friday.

Atlantic writer Charlie Warzel responded to the news, writing, “reading this live blog is making me physically ill.”

reading this live blog is making me physically ill https://t.co/pGTD4ZUcme pic.twitter.com/ccVtNzmJhK — Charlie Warzel (@cwarzel) May 27, 2022

Others took their fury out on Abbott online as his Wednesday remarks went viral.

“Could have been worse?!? You are an evil man Abbott, shame on you!!!” wrote tennis star Martina Navratilova.

Could have been worse?!? You are an evil man Abbott, shame on you!!! https://t.co/ZwpTe4kGZ0 — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) May 27, 2022

Author David Pepper wrote, “Abbott’s insane gun policies have led to untold deaths. For years.

His press conference the other day was complete disinformation on so many levels. It will get worse.

If he had any self-respect, he’d resign in disgrace.

But he doesn’t, so he needs to lose.”

Abbott’s insane gun policies have led to untold deaths. For years. His press conference the other day was complete disinformation on so many levels. It will get worse. If he had any self-respect, he’d resign in disgrace. But he doesn’t, so he needs to lose. — David Pepper (@DavidPepper) May 27, 2022

Brian Tyler Cohen added, “Holy shit. This moment should be the end of Greg Abbott’s political career.”

Holy shit. This moment should be the end of Greg Abbott’s political career. pic.twitter.com/taMd3DTsQH — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) May 27, 2022

Here are some more reactions:

Remember two days ago when Greg Abbott said: “As horrible as what happened is, it could have been worse. The reason it was not worse is because law enforcement officials did what they do”? Turns out he was totally wrong. https://t.co/yog9B11dfy — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) May 27, 2022

You, however, Greg Abbott, couldn’t be a worse human being. You are clearly the worst. https://t.co/wJIrH7BlA5 — Claudia Defender of HBCUs Rankins (@STEMhasSoul) May 27, 2022

The bodies aren’t even cold. Greg Abbott just said “As bad as it was it could have been worse.” WTF — Jerry Avenaim (@avenaim) May 25, 2022

After hearing Governor Abbott lecture us with “It could have been worse”, I think I prefer “thoughts and prayers” — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) May 26, 2022

If you think it was “classless” for @BetoORourke to confront Governor Abbott at a press conference but don’t think it was classless for the Governor to attend a fundraiser last night after the shooting, or to say today that “it could have been worse,” well, that’s pretty telling. — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) May 25, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com