Abbott Gets Destroyed Online For Falsely Saying Uvalde Massacre ‘Could’ve Been Worse’ If Not For Law Enforcement ‘Running Toward Gunfire’

By Alex GriffingMay 27th, 2022, 4:32 pm
 

Greg Abbott Says Chicago Gun Violence Proves Tighter Gun Laws Don't Work

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) is under fire for comments he made the day after a shooter murdered 21 people at a Uvalde, Texas elementary school.

During a press conference, which originally mostly made headlines for Beto O’Rourke interrupting, Abbott said, “It could’ve been worse. The reason it was not worse is because law enforcement did what they do.”

“They showed amazing courage by running towards gunfire for the singular purpose of trying to save lives,” said the governor, offering a fairly standard praise for law enforcement in the wake of a national tragedy.

However, Abbott’s praise “doesn’t align with what we now know,” wrote local reporter William Joy on Twitter, offering a very politely phrased fact check on a topic that is stirring strong emotions as new details emerge about how long the police waited before entering the classroom where the shooter had barricaded himself inside with children.

“The authorities now say that local officers first entered the school at 11:35, two minutes after the gunman, and that there were 19 officers in the hallway by 12:03 p.m., but that they did not breach the door and kill the gunman until 12:50, even as they continued to hear him firing,” reported the New York Times on Friday.

Atlantic writer Charlie Warzel responded to the news, writing, “reading this live blog is making me physically ill.”

Others took their fury out on Abbott online as his Wednesday remarks went viral.

“Could have been worse?!? You are an evil man Abbott, shame on you!!!” wrote tennis star Martina Navratilova.

Author David Pepper wrote, “Abbott’s insane gun policies have led to untold deaths. For years.

His press conference the other day was complete disinformation on so many levels. It will get worse.

If he had any self-respect, he’d resign in disgrace.

But he doesn’t, so he needs to lose.”

Brian Tyler Cohen added, “Holy shit. This moment should be the end of Greg Abbott’s political career.”

Here are some more reactions:

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: