Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D- NY) responded to an insane anime mash-up shared by Congressman Paul Gosar (R- AZ), wherein Gosar is depicted killing his colleague.

Gosar’s Attack on Titan meme was condemned by a number of House colleagues calling it “sick” and saying he should be disciplined in some way.

This is sick behavior from Rep. Paul Gosar. He tweeted out the video showing him killing Rep. Ocasio-Cortez from both his official account and personal account. In any workplace in America, if a coworker made an anime video killing another coworker, that person would be fired. pic.twitter.com/0ygBfE6bEL — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) November 9, 2021

This will continue. Of course @gop and @GOPLeader can condemn this proactively (not some sidestepping comment when asked about it.). They won’t. The “arm-pit farting” of our politics is why we are failing the people. https://t.co/JYwc5gG96B — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) November 9, 2021

This is abhorrent behavior, and comes in a long line of Republican members harassing and threatening violence against members of our Caucus, most often women of color. Everyone deserves a workplace free from abuse — including in Congress. @GOPLeader must respond with action. https://t.co/RM721Uv4kU — Progressive Caucus (@USProgressives) November 9, 2021

This is absolutely sick and certainly meets the threshold for his accounts to be suspended. I introduced a resolution earlier this year calling for his censure after his dangerous, gaslighting comments about January 6th. This blatant call to violence is grounds for expulsion. https://t.co/nI1VW2napK — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) November 9, 2021

Ocasio-Cortez herself fired back at Gosar hours later, and kicked off by saying, “So while I was en route to Glasgow, a creepy member I work with who fundraises for Neo-Nazi groups shared a fantasy video of him killing me.”

She recalled previous confrontations with Republican colleagues and said that institutions “don’t protect” women of color.

So while I was en route to Glasgow, a creepy member I work with who fundraises for Neo-Nazi groups shared a fantasy video of him killing me And he’ll face no consequences bc @GOPLeader cheers him on with excuses. Fun Monday! Well, back to work bc institutions don’t protect woc https://t.co/XRnMAKsnNO — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 9, 2021

Remember when Yoho accosted me on the the Capitol and called me a f—ing b— Remember when Greene ran after me a few months ago screaming and reaching Remember when she stalked my office the 1st time w/ insurrectionists & ppl locked inside All at my job 🙃 & nothing ever happens — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 9, 2021

Ocasio-Cortez referred to Gosar as “just a collection of wet toothpicks anyway.”

“White supremacy is for extremely fragile people &sad men like him, whose self concept relies on the myth that he was born superior because deep down he knows he couldn’t open a pickle jar or read a whole book by himself,” she added.

This dude is a just a collection of wet toothpicks anyway. White supremacy is for extremely fragile people &sad men like him, whose self concept relies on the myth that he was born superior because deep down he knows he couldn’t open a pickle jar or read a whole book by himself — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 9, 2021

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com