AOC Unleashes on Gosar for Anime Clip of Him Killing Her: ‘White Supremacy Is for Extremely Fragile People & Sad Men Like Him’

By Josh FeldmanNov 8th, 2021, 10:16 pm
 
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D- NY) responded to an insane anime mash-up shared by Congressman Paul Gosar (R- AZ), wherein Gosar is depicted killing his colleague.

Gosar’s Attack on Titan meme was condemned by a number of House colleagues calling it “sick” and saying he should be disciplined in some way.

Ocasio-Cortez herself fired back at Gosar hours later, and kicked off by saying, “So while I was en route to Glasgow, a creepy member I work with who fundraises for Neo-Nazi groups shared a fantasy video of him killing me.”

She recalled previous confrontations with Republican colleagues and said that institutions “don’t protect” women of color.

Ocasio-Cortez referred to Gosar as “just a collection of wet toothpicks anyway.”

“White supremacy is for extremely fragile people &sad men like him, whose self concept relies on the myth that he was born superior because deep down he knows he couldn’t open a pickle jar or read a whole book by himself,” she added.

