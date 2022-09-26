Ben Shapiro Roasted For Tirade on Masculinity and the Military: ‘Un-Woke Russian Military is Getting Its A** Kicked’

By Alex GriffingSep 26th, 2022, 2:55 pm
 

Ben Shapiro, the founder of the Daily Wire and podcast host, ripped into American society over the weekend for abandoning “traditional masculinity,” which Shapiro argues is the key to a strong military.

Shapiro was roundly roasted on social media after the segment went viral online as military experts called out the shortcomings of his argument and critics denounced Shapiro as neither a strong messenger on the merits of masculinity nor military service.

“The people who tend to fight wars are typically very patriotic, very male people. Now. I’m sorry to break it to you, but this has been the truth about military warfare for literally all of human history,” Shapiro says in the clip, adding:

And the institution of traditional masculinity has been core to that idea. But we’re a society that doesn’t believe in traditional masculinity. Traditional masculinity is an opponent. Because traditional masculinity requires roles.

It says that men are supposed to protect, men are supposed to defend and are supposed to be strong. Men are supposed to be fathers and husbands. These are apparently very bad things now. You’re not supposed to say these things.

“Aside from not having a clue what he’s talking about, there’s a lot going on here, especially while the super-masculine, un-woke Russian military is getting its ass kicked,” replied Tom Nichols, a writer for the Atlantic and retired professor at the U.S. Naval War College.

The Intercept’s Murtaza Hussain added, “Perhaps this seems logically intuitive but it doesn’t say much about the military performance of ultra-macho Russian society. Technology is all that matters and it’s gradually making many of the functions of traditional masculinity redundant — anyone can operate a Predator drone.”

“Political pornographer @benshapiro has absolutely no idea what he is talking about–he’s jaw droppingly clueless on military effectiveness–but the naifs who listen to him are unaware of that,” responded Steve Metz, a professor of national security and strategy at the U.S. Army War College.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), a U.S. Air Force veteran, replied mockingly, “Good point Ben. What branch were you?”

Below are other responses roasting Shapiro’s take:

