Ben Shapiro Roasted For Tirade on Masculinity and the Military: ‘Un-Woke Russian Military is Getting Its A** Kicked’

Ben Shapiro, the founder of the Daily Wire and podcast host, ripped into American society over the weekend for abandoning “traditional masculinity,” which Shapiro argues is the key to a strong military.

Shapiro was roundly roasted on social media after the segment went viral online as military experts called out the shortcomings of his argument and critics denounced Shapiro as neither a strong messenger on the merits of masculinity nor military service.

“The people who tend to fight wars are typically very patriotic, very male people. Now. I’m sorry to break it to you, but this has been the truth about military warfare for literally all of human history,” Shapiro says in the clip, adding:

And the institution of traditional masculinity has been core to that idea. But we’re a society that doesn’t believe in traditional masculinity. Traditional masculinity is an opponent. Because traditional masculinity requires roles. It says that men are supposed to protect, men are supposed to defend and are supposed to be strong. Men are supposed to be fathers and husbands. These are apparently very bad things now. You’re not supposed to say these things.

“Aside from not having a clue what he’s talking about, there’s a lot going on here, especially while the super-masculine, un-woke Russian military is getting its ass kicked,” replied Tom Nichols, a writer for the Atlantic and retired professor at the U.S. Naval War College.

Aside from not having a clue what he’s talking about, there’s a lot going on here, especially while the super-masculine, un-woke Russian military is getting its ass kicked. https://t.co/F79O9jCPTR — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 26, 2022

The Intercept’s Murtaza Hussain added, “Perhaps this seems logically intuitive but it doesn’t say much about the military performance of ultra-macho Russian society. Technology is all that matters and it’s gradually making many of the functions of traditional masculinity redundant — anyone can operate a Predator drone.”

Perhaps this seems logically intuitive but it doesn’t say much about the military performance of ultra-macho Russian society. Technology is all that matters and it’s gradually making many of the functions of traditional masculinity redundant — anyone can operate a Predator drone. https://t.co/O4FxDUNQJf — Murtaza Hussain (@MazMHussain) September 26, 2022

“Political pornographer @benshapiro has absolutely no idea what he is talking about–he’s jaw droppingly clueless on military effectiveness–but the naifs who listen to him are unaware of that,” responded Steve Metz, a professor of national security and strategy at the U.S. Army War College.

Political pornographer @benshapiro has absolutely no idea what he is talking about–he’s jaw droppingly clueless on military effectiveness–but the naifs who listen to him are unaware of that. https://t.co/aIRJjB86Yh — Steve Metz (@steven_metz) September 25, 2022

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), a U.S. Air Force veteran, replied mockingly, “Good point Ben. What branch were you?”

Good point Ben. What branch were you? https://t.co/DA8o17zY90 — Adam Kinzinger🇺🇦🇺🇸✌️ (@AdamKinzinger) September 25, 2022

Below are other responses roasting Shapiro’s take:

I know many women who are serving or have served. All of them have more courage, bravery and strength in their pinky finger than this guy has in his whole body. https://t.co/zvVH5x9eMu — Doug Gordon (@dgordon52) September 26, 2022

Hey @benshapiro, our women warriors are among our best and bravest. How dare someone who’s never served talk like this. https://t.co/ZY0OOBq3ux — VoteVets (@votevets) September 25, 2022

I mean, seriously, Ben Shapiro himself ain’t exactly Bruce Willis. I don’t get the chest-thumping here. https://t.co/XBeLRelKcp — Robert Tracinski (@Tracinski) September 26, 2022

If ANY MAN is going to @benshapiro or @TuckerCarlson for what’s “manly,” you know, not being able to get your wife wet and tanning your balls. Then you probably believe JFK JR. Is coming back from the dead… https://t.co/bdmXKxmVyw — Titus (@TitusNation) September 26, 2022

How’s this working out for Russia right now? https://t.co/4Bht1fEDDc — Noah Smith 🐇🇺🇦 (@Noahpinion) September 26, 2022

It’s working out well for Russia, right? https://t.co/Z0D6N4R8Hq — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) September 26, 2022

So why doesn’t Ben go and sign up?!! https://t.co/npM2VFeSP7 — Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) September 26, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com