Biden Has Multi-Trillion Dollar Spending Bill Flown to Caribbean Vacation So He Can Sign It

The $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill passed last week will soon be on a plane headed for the Caribbean, so that President Joe Biden can sign it without delay while on vacation in the U.S. Virgin Islands, a White House official confirmed to Fox Business on Thursday.

The deadline to sign the massive spending package is Dec. 30, and the Bidens will be in St. Croix through the New Year.

Fox Business Network White House correspondent Edward Lawrence reported on Thursday that the omnibus bill will therefore “be transported to St Croix for POTUS to sign.”

A White House Official tells me the Omnibus Bill is in possession of the White House. It has to be signed by Dec 30th. The Official says at some point it will be transported to St Croix for POTUS to sign to make the Dec 30th deadline. #POTUS — Edward Lawrence (@EdwardLawrence) December 29, 2022

The optics of a Caribbean resort signing of the massive, taxpayer-funded spending bill that contains billions in earmarks is already drawing some criticism on social media. The fact that the President was tweeting earlier about his confronting” of “the existential threat climate change poses” has added fuel to that criticism.

The First Family arrived in St. Croix on Tuesday and reportedly received a warm welcome for their return visit.

The details on when the reported omnibus jet transport will take place have not been released or reported at the time of this post.

