BREAKING: Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf Is Reportedly Stepping Down

By Josh FeldmanJan 11th, 2021, 5:09 pm

Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf is reportedly stepping down.

Fox News’ Jake Gibson broke news Monday of Wolf’s resignation, saying he sent a letter to staff reading, “I am saddened to take this step, as it was my intention to serve the Department until the end of this Administration.”

Wolf publicly condemned the mob riots on the Capitol last week. Hours later news broke that the White House pulled his nomination to be permanent DHS Secretary, though a spokesperson said it was not related.

The letter message Wolf sent out says his decision is “warranted by recent events, including the ongoing and meritless court rulings regarding the validity of my authority as Acting Secretary.”

