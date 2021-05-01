BREAKING: Actor, Producer, and Oscar-Winner Olympia Dukakis Dies, Age 89

Oscar-winner, director, producer, and star of screen and stage Olympia Dukakis has died at age 89, her brother announced via Facebook on Saturday, saying that his sister can now be with her late husband of 55 years, Louis Zorich, who died in 2018.

“My beloved sister, Olympia Dukakis, passed away this morning in New York City,” her brother Apollo Dukakis wrote. “After many months of failing health she is finally at peace and with her Louis.”

Olympia Dukakis was the cousin of former Massachusetts governor and 1988 presidential nominee Michael Dukakis, who lost to President George H.W. Bush.

The Hollywood Reporter has a timeline of the multiple Emmy nominated star’s amazing career here.

*This article has been updated to reflect that Dukakis ran against George Bush for the presidency.

