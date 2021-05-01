WATCH: Video Surfaces of Trump Ranting on Mar-a-Lago Bandstand About ‘Finding Votes’ in AZ and Other States He Lost

Former President Donald Trump was filmed at Mar-a-Lago this week ranting about the unofficial election audit being conducted by Republicans in Arizona, and insisting that they’ll be “finding votes” in other states that he lost in the 2020 election.

After about a hundred days out of office, Trump no longer commands crowds of tens of thousands, like the one he incited into a deadly insurrection on January 6, but that hasn’t stopped him from seeking a somewhat smaller spotlight — as seen in a pair of videos posted by TikTok user 45covfefe this week.

In one scene reminiscent of the Kellerman’s resort farewell scene in Dirty Dancing, Trump can be seen saying goodbye to guests until the fall as a choir sings in the background.

And in a pair of other videos circulating on social media from the same event, Trump rants from the bandstand — sharing the stage with a guitar player who apparently came back early from his break — about the Arizona audit, and claims several other states bear close watching.

“Watch Arizona, some very interesting things are happening in Arizona, and we just had a great ruling, or actually the Senate, the State Senate of Arizona. Let’s see what they find, I wouldn’t be surprised if they found thousands and thousands and thousands of votes. So we’re going to watch that very close to the end after that we’ll watch Pennsylvania and you watch Georgia and you’re going to watch Michigan and Wisconsin and you’re watching New Hampshire, they found a lot of votes up in New Hampshire, a lot of votes up in New Hampshire just now, you saw that? Because this was a rigged election, everybody knows it and we’re going to be watching it very closely but start off by you just take a look, it’s on closed circuit I guess it’s on all over the place and everyone’s talking about yesterday, front page of the New York Times, they didn’t want to write it but that’s because they thought they were going to have a negative decision and the judge gave us a positive decision,” Trump said.

The election was not rigged, and Trump lost it and left office in January.

Watch all three videos above via Covfefe45 and Mystery Solvent.

