BREAKING: Multiple People Killed in Shooting at Maryland Manufacturing Facility

Three people were shot and killed at a Maryland manufacturing facility Thursday, according to Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD).

According to NBC 4 Washington:

Deputies responded to the active shooting in the 12900 block of Bikle Road in Smithsburg around 2:30 p.m. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said there are “multiple fatalities.” The suspect was shot and injured during a confrontation with a Maryland State Police trooper, the sheriff’s office said. The shooter was hospitalized, but their condition is unclear at this time. The trooper suffered a minor injury, authorities said.

Rep. David Trone (D-MD), who represents the area that includes Smithsburg, tweeted, “We are actively monitoring the mass shooting in #Smithsburg right now, and our office is in contact with officials on the ground. If you’re local, please stay away from the area as law enforcement responds.”

We are actively monitoring the mass shooting in #Smithsburg right now, and our office is in contact with officials on the ground. If you’re local, please stay away from the area as law enforcement responds. — Rep. David Trone (@RepDavidTrone) June 9, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated.

