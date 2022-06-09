BREAKING: Multiple People Killed in Shooting at Maryland Manufacturing Facility

Jun 9th, 2022
 

Three people were shot and killed at a Maryland manufacturing facility Thursday, according to Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD).

According to NBC 4 Washington:

Deputies responded to the active shooting in the 12900 block of Bikle Road in Smithsburg around 2:30 p.m.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said there are “multiple fatalities.”

The suspect was shot and injured during a confrontation with a Maryland State Police trooper, the sheriff’s office said. The shooter was hospitalized, but their condition is unclear at this time.

The trooper suffered a minor injury, authorities said.

Rep. David Trone (D-MD), who represents the area that includes Smithsburg, tweeted, “We are actively monitoring the mass shooting in #Smithsburg right now, and our office is in contact with officials on the ground. If you’re local, please stay away from the area as law enforcement responds.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

