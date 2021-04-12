Twenty-year-old Daunte Wright was shot by police in a traffic stop gone wrong in Brooklyn Center, Minneapolis, just 10 miles from the location of the trial of Derek Chauvin for the killing of George Floyd roughly nine months ago.

Wright is alleged to have been pulled over because an air freshener was blocking his view from his rearview mirror, but then he returned to his car, was fired upon by the police while he drove off, and ultimately crashing into another car. The police claim that there was an outstanding warrant for Wright’s arrest.

The detail of the incident remain unclear, but body and dashcams were reportedly on during the altercation and should reveal more details once released to the public.

The New York Times reports:

Chief Tim Gannon of the Brooklyn Center Police Department said an officer had shot the man on Sunday afternoon after pulling his car over for a traffic violation and discovering that the driver had a warrant out for his arrest. As the police tried to detain the man, he stepped back into his car, at which point an officer shot him, Chief Gannon said. The man’s car then traveled for several blocks and struck another vehicle, after which the police and medical workers pronounced him dead. Chief Gannon did not give any information on the officer who fired or say how severe the crash had been, though the passengers in the other car were not injured. The chief said he believed that officers’ body cameras had been turned on during the shooting.

Protestors clashed with local police in the hours that followed, as tensions between many residents of Minneapolis and local police remain high after what many see as the extrajudicial killing of George Floyd, for which Chauvin is being tried.

In the hours after the shooting, hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Brooklyn center police department headquarters and clashed with officers in riot gear. Multiple rounds of tear gas were fired by law enforcement in an effort to disperse the crowd.

Minnesota’s department of public health said overnight that the National Guard was being mobilized at the request of local authorities as a result of reports of looting at a nearby Walmart and adjacent shopping mall.

This story is developing…

Watch the initial report via CNN above.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]