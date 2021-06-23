A pedestrian bridge collapsed into the highway in Northeast Washington, D.C, resulting in several injuries and bringing traffic to a standstill in both directions.

The incident happened around noon when the bridge, located at Kenilworth Avenue and Polk Street NE, fell into Interstate 295. Emergency services are on the scene and according to the official D.C. Fire and EMS Twitter account, 6 people have been checked out for injuries with 4 of them being transported to a hospital.

Update bridge collapse I-295 prior to Polk St NE. 6 patients assessed, 4 of those were transported. #DCsBravest Hazmat unit mitigating diesel fuel leak from truck that is partially beneath bridge. At least 1 other vehicle was struck by debris. Collapse blocks both directions. pic.twitter.com/wILXGs1zWe — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) June 23, 2021

#BREAKING NEWS: Authorities say three people were hurt after a pedestrian bridge collapsed in Northeast D.C. The incident happened around 12 p.m. near Kenilworth Avenue and Polk Street. https://t.co/EVv8v0Hz9s pic.twitter.com/gubUr80Soc — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) June 23, 2021

BREAKING: A pedestrian bridge collapsed in Northeast Washington DC, blocking I-295 and leaving at least three people with injuries pic.twitter.com/CpdahIvQz8 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 23, 2021

Photos and footage from the area show a major pile of concrete and twisted metal on both sides of the highway. It’s unclear how many vehicles got pinned underneath the bridge, but multiple reports corroborate that emergency personnel are addressing a fuel leak from a diesel truck caught in the collapse.

