BREAKING: Shocking Photos From DC Pedestrian Bridge Collapse That Hospitalized 4

Jun 23rd, 2021
 

A pedestrian bridge collapsed into the highway in Northeast Washington, D.C, resulting in several injuries and bringing traffic to a standstill in both directions.

The incident happened around noon when the bridge, located at Kenilworth Avenue and Polk Street NE, fell into Interstate 295. Emergency services are on the scene and according to the official D.C. Fire and EMS Twitter account, 6 people have been checked out for injuries with 4 of them being transported to a hospital.

Photos and footage from the area show a major pile of concrete and twisted metal on both sides of the highway. It’s unclear how many vehicles got pinned underneath the bridge, but multiple reports corroborate that emergency personnel are addressing a fuel leak from a diesel truck caught in the collapse.

