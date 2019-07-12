Trump Labor Secretary Alex Acosta is resigning amid the controversy surrounding wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein’s plea deal, news outlets reported Friday.

Acosta was U.S. Attorney in Florida in 2008, when he secured a plea deal that critics saw as remarkably soft for Epstein, who served just 13 months in prison and had to register as a sex offender. The case came under renewed scrutiny this year, culminating in Epstein being charged this week by the Southern District of New York for new charges of sex trafficking dozens of underaged girls.

The New York Times reports:

Mr. Trump made the announcement as he left the White House for travel to Milwaukee and Cleveland. Mr. Trump said Mr. Acosta called him this morning and that it was Mr. Acosta’s decision to resign.

Acosta, now serving as Trump’s labor secretary, faced pressure over the plea deal, which he defended in a press conference earlier this week, which was widely panned by critics on both sides of the aisle.

He is expected to resign next week.

According to Reuters, Trump said Acosta has become a distraction and that his deputy, Pat Pizzella, will step up as acting secretary.

This story is developing and will be updated…

