The Miami Herald, the paper that brought the Jeffrey Epstein case back into the public eye with a stunning investigation by reporter Julie K. Brown, called on U.S. attorney who brought the case to step down from his position in the Trump administration in a new editorial.

“Alex Acosta made an ethically compromised decision 10 years ago,” The Herald’s editorial board writes. “Today, he should resign.”

The board argues that in 2008, Acosta “had the chance to prosecute Epstein for luring dozens of troubled girls to his Palm Beach estate on the pretense of giving him massages — before he escalated things to sex acts.” Instead, he negotiated a sweetheart deal with Epstein’s lawyers: “Epstein pleaded guilty to a state charge of soliciting prostitution, paid a fine, registered as a sexual predator and served 13 months of an 18-month sentence. No federal charges were filed.”

The board lauds Manhattan U.S. attorney Geoffrey Berman for bringing new charges against the financier for sex trafficking of underage girls and issuing “a public call for women to contact his office to help him build” the case. The board contrasts that with Acosta’s “lenient plea deal,” and a ruling from a judge in February that “Acosta’s office broke the law by not telling Epstein’s victims of the sweetheart deal.”

Acosta, the board argues, “is an ethically compromised public servant who has failed to address his suspect actions in this case, but he continues to act on citizens’ behalf in the public domain.”

“He has to go,” the board concludes.

It’s unclear whether Acosta will resign. In an appearance on Fox News the night before the charges were announced, Trump campaign adviser Katrina Pierson suggested the administration “should look at making some significant changes”.

Since the arrest and stunning indictment of Epstein, the Herald, and Brown, in particular, has been praised for shedding light on the case. “We were assisted” by “some excellent investigative journalism,” said Berman when announcing the charges on Monday.

Read the editorial here.

[Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images]

