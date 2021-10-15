A U.K. lawmaker has succumbed to his injuries after being stabbed on Friday, local media reported.

Conservative MP David Amess, 69, was meeting with constituents at Belfairs Methodist Church in Southend-on-Sea, which is east of London, when he was stabbed numerous times.

“He was treated by emergency services but, sadly, died at the scene,” according to Essex police. “A 25-year-old man was quickly arrested after officers arrived at the scene on suspicion of murder and a knife was recovered.”

Watch above, via CNN.

This story is breaking.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com